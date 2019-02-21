Latest NewsInternational

Pakistan bans global terrorist Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ud-Dawa and its charity wing

Feb 21, 2019, 09:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

Pakistan on Thursday banned the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ud-Dawa and its charity wing Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation.

A spokesman of the Interior Ministry said that the decision to ban these groups was taken during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) held at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

“It was decided during the meeting to accelerate action against proscribed organisations,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“It was further decided that Jamat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation be notified as proscribed organizations by the Ministry of Interior,” he added.

Earlier, the two outfits were kept on the watchlist of the interior ministry.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, reviewed the National Action Plan against terrorism in detail. Services chiefs and key ministers were in attendance.

Tags

Related Articles

Kollywood actor Nani slammed behavioral defect of Actress Sai Pallavi

Feb 4, 2018, 01:47 pm IST

Rafale deal: Jaitley rules out JPC probe

Dec 14, 2018, 09:37 pm IST
ops

“Mullaperiyar Dam is Strong, Can Survive Even an EarthQuake” : Tamil Nadu Deputy C.M

Aug 20, 2018, 10:59 am IST

Raped girl was denied medical care, parents’ feared social stigma

Oct 31, 2017, 12:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close