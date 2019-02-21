Pulwama Attack : Military action against Pakistan won’t help India,says CPI-M

It is doubtful if military action against Pakistan will serve the strategic purpose of curbing terrorism propped up by Islamabad, the CPI-M has said.

“The resort to jingoism and calls for revenge indicate some sort of cross-border military operation is being considered,” party journal “People’s Democracy” said in an editorial in the wake of a suicide bombing in Kashmir which killed 40 CRPF troopers.

“But apart from the incentive of electoral gains for the ruling party, it is doubtful whether military action will serve the strategic purpose of curbing terrorism from across the border,” it said.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist said it was necessary to bring the main focus back to Kashmir — a political resolution of the problem.

“Unless there is a political process which addresses the problems and issues of the Kashmiri people, the resort to the hard option of using force and the armed forces to tackle the problem will only aggravate the situation with the vicious and unending cycle of militant violence and counter-measures by the security forces.

“The Modi government has singularly failed to adopt a political process to deal with the burning issues in Kashmir. It had the best opportunity to do so given the fact that the BJP was also in coalition government in the state with the PDP. It not only squandered the opportunity, but used it to further communalise the divide between Jammu and Kashmir and unleashed brutal repression on civilian protests.

“The long road to peace and normalcy can be undertaken only by a political dialogue and recognizing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in the constitution,” the editorial said.