Pulwama Attack : Modi Govt can trace 3kg beef, but not 350kg RDX,says Congress leader Haroon Yusuf

Former Delhi minister and Congress leader Haroon Yusuf has entered the fray of politicians accusing the Modi government of failing to pay heed to specific intelligence inputs on the attacks.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haroon Yusuf tweeted, “Narendra Modi ji can trace three kg of beef but cannot trace 350 kg of RDX.”

The tweet was a reference to both the use of high-grade RDX to carry out the Pulwama attack as well as the rampant cases of cow vigilantism in the country.

Officials have said that high-grade RDX explosive, weighing about 80 kilograms, was used in the suicide attack on a CRPF bus that killed 40 security personnel in one of the deadliest terror strikes on security forces in the Kashmir Valley in three decades.

Yusuf’s tweet comes after Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala held a press conference to slam the Modi government of politicising the Pulwama terror attack.