KeralaLatest News

Pulwama Martyr Vasanthakumar’s Wife Denies Govt’s Job Offer, Here is Why

Feb 21, 2019, 02:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kalpatta: Sheena, wife of the Pulwama martyr Vasanthakumar has denied an offer from Kerala Government to be a sub-inspector. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited her house and informed her about the cabinet decision to appoint her to a sub-inspector post. He also ensured her that her appointment will be in Wayanad district.

But Sheena humbly denied the offer and said that it will be difficult for her to manage the kids and do this job. So he requested C.M to make her current job a permanent one. C.M has asked Sheena to reconsider the proposal though.

Tags

Related Articles

This is World’s Smallest Computer, You Won’t Beleive How Small It is

Jun 23, 2018, 03:50 pm IST

Police filed Complaint against Nana Patekar, 3 Others in Tanushree Dutta Sexual Harassment Case

Oct 11, 2018, 04:09 pm IST
Shah-Rukh-Khan-FAN

Fan allegedly slit his throat after failing to meet Shah Rukh Khan

Nov 5, 2018, 10:11 am IST

This Why Preity Zinta Wants to Kills Saif Ali Khan On a Movie Set

Sep 10, 2018, 04:32 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close