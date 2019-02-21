Pulwama Martyr Vasanthakumar’s Wife Denies Govt’s Job Offer, Here is Why

Kalpatta: Sheena, wife of the Pulwama martyr Vasanthakumar has denied an offer from Kerala Government to be a sub-inspector. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited her house and informed her about the cabinet decision to appoint her to a sub-inspector post. He also ensured her that her appointment will be in Wayanad district.

But Sheena humbly denied the offer and said that it will be difficult for her to manage the kids and do this job. So he requested C.M to make her current job a permanent one. C.M has asked Sheena to reconsider the proposal though.