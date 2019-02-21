Latest NewsEntertainment

‘Uri’ beats Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ on IMDB top Indian films list

Feb 21, 2019, 06:48 pm IST
After crossing the Rs 200-crore mark, ‘Uri’ has now found a place on IMDb’s list of top Indian films.

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam-starrer has bagged the third place on IMDb’s list after Rajesh Khanna’s 1971 film Anand and Mohan Lal’s 2013 Malayalam film Drishyam.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is the third Indian film on the list, and second Hindi film on the list. Uri has got a rating of 8.6 while Anand is rated 8.7.

Apart from this Anurag Kashyap’s Blick Friday and Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun are also in the top-10 list.

Interestingly, three of Aamir Khan’s films – Dangal, Taare Zameen Par and 3 Idiots are on position 11, 13 and 14 respectively.

Meanwhile, Uri is slowly inching towards the Rs 230-mark. Despite stiff competition from films like Gully Boy and Manikarnika, the film stands at Rs 229.77 crore.

