You Won’t Believe the Whopping Number of Ticket Applications For India Pakistan WC Match

Ever since the Pulwama attack, there has been a huge cry from India to cancel all cricketing ties with Pakistan. Former Cricketers have come out demanding to snap all cricketing connections with Pakistan, but that hasn’t stopped people from anything!

World Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Manchester on June 16 has received over 400,000 applicants for the 25,000 seater Old Trafford stadium.

“That particular game (India vs Pakistan), we had over 400,000 applications for tickets, which is an incredible number. The stadium (Old Tarfford) only holds 25,000 people. So there are a number of disappointed people. That’s just locally, but (there is also) the audience globally,” Steve Elworthy, ICC World Cup tournament director was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.