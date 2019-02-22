ICICI-Videcon Case: CBI issues lookout notices against Kochhars, Dhoot

The CBI has issued lookout notices against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak and MD of the Videocon Group Venugopal Dhoot to ensure that they do not leave the country.

The move comes nearly a week after a case was registered against them. The case is related to alleged corruption in clearing loans worth one thousand 875 crore rupees to the Videocon Group.

A lookout notice is an intimation to immigration authorities at all the ports of exit to intimate the investigation agency in case the accused tries to leave the country.