Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

ICICI-Videcon Case: CBI issues lookout notices against Kochhars, Dhoot

Feb 22, 2019, 11:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

The CBI has issued lookout notices against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak and MD of the Videocon Group Venugopal Dhoot to ensure that they do not leave the country.

The move comes nearly a week after a case was registered against them. The case is related to alleged corruption in clearing loans worth one thousand 875 crore rupees to the Videocon Group.

A lookout notice is an intimation to immigration authorities at all the ports of exit to intimate the investigation agency in case the accused tries to leave the country.

Tags

Related Articles

All You Need To Know About India-Russia’s USD 5 Billion Deal

Oct 4, 2018, 09:40 am IST

Celebrities Who Remarried Without Divorcing Their First Wives

Feb 13, 2018, 02:29 pm IST

Actress Malaika Arora Khan Trolled for Wearing Revealing Clothes

Oct 4, 2018, 08:36 am IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on the dance floor with killer moves -Watch Video

Dec 22, 2017, 06:37 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close