Dr. Indu Bhushan, the CEO of Ayushman Bharat Project informed that over 12 lakh people have been treated free of cost under Ayushman Bharat scheme. Ayushman Bharat scheme is the world’s largest health care programme. He informed this at the Medical Fair India 2019 in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the scheme in September last year.

The scheme provides five lakh rupees per family annually, benefiting more than ten crore poor families all over the country.