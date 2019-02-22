Pakistan Prepares For an Indian Attack, Tells Hospitals to be Ready

After the Pulwama attack, India has given the army a free hand to give a befitting reply to Pakistan and Pakistan is now preparing for an attack from India. National media Times of India managed to access a notice sent to local administrations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which reveal that the neighbouring

country has begun preparations for war with India. The nation has asked hospitals to be ready and leave enough beds and space for soldiers to be treated there.

“In case of emergency war on the eastern front, Quetta logistics area is expected to receive injured soldiers from civil and military hospitals of Sindh and Punjab. After initial medical treatment, these soldiers are planned to be shifted from military and civil public sector to the civil hospital in Balochistan till the period of availability of beds in CMHs (civil military hospitals),” the letter to Jilani hospital’s Abdul Malik by one Asia Naz, force commander, HQLA, said.

The instructions also asked private hospitals to earmark 25% of their beds for the said purpose along with the allied facilities. The letter ended with the claim: “We have received an overwhelming response from all over Pakistan and anticipate the same from Balochistan.”