Latest NewsIndia

Pakistan Prepares For an Indian Attack, Tells Hospitals to be Ready

Feb 22, 2019, 11:03 am IST
Less than a minute

After the Pulwama attack, India has given the army a free hand to give a befitting reply to Pakistan and Pakistan is now preparing for an attack from India. National media Times of India managed to access a notice sent to local administrations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which reveal that the neighbouring
country has begun preparations for war with India. The nation has asked hospitals to be ready and leave enough beds and space for soldiers to be treated there.

“In case of emergency war on the eastern front, Quetta logistics area is expected to receive injured soldiers from civil and military hospitals of Sindh and Punjab. After initial medical treatment, these soldiers are planned to be shifted from military and civil public sector to the civil hospital in Balochistan till the period of availability of beds in CMHs (civil military hospitals),” the letter to Jilani hospital’s Abdul Malik by one Asia Naz, force commander, HQLA, said.

The instructions also asked private hospitals to earmark 25% of their beds for the said purpose along with the allied facilities. The letter ended with the claim: “We have received an overwhelming response from all over Pakistan and anticipate the same from Balochistan.”

Tags

Related Articles

Tovino’s next film to start rolling in January

Dec 26, 2018, 09:44 pm IST

Is it possible to travel to Mumbai from Pune in 25 minutes? See Video

Feb 19, 2018, 07:30 am IST
three faced man

Second transplant surgery for ‘man with three faces’

Apr 17, 2018, 05:53 pm IST

Pencil portrait of Mahatma Gandhi to go under hammer in UK !

Jul 3, 2017, 05:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close