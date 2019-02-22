PM Narendra Modi receives seoul peace prize 2018 for ‘Global Peace’,dedicates it to all Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received the Seoul Peace Prize for 2018 his contribution to international cooperation and fostering global economic growth.

The prize was announced by the Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation in October last year.

“The success that India has achieved in the last five years is due to aspirations, inspiration [and] efforts of the people of India,” Modi said. “On their behalf, I accept the award and express my gratitude. I dedicate this award to the 1.3 billion people of India for giving me the opportunity to serve them.”

Modi said he was honoured to receive the award in the year that India celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Like Korea, India has also suffered the pain of division and cross-border strife,” Modi said during his acceptance speech. “Our endeavour towards peaceful development has only too often been derailed by cross-border terrorism.”

The award committee credited Modi for his contribution toward regional and global peace through a proactive policy with countries around the world.