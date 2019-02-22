Pulwama Attack : IPL 2019 opening ceremony cancelled, money to be donated to families of martyrs

The committee of Administrators (CoA) of the BCCI today decided to do away with the opening ceremony of this year’s IPL with the money allocated for it to be donated to the families of the martyrs of the Pulwama attack.

In a crucial meeting held today, Vinod Rai, head of the CoA said: “There will be no IPL opening ceremony. Instead the money will be donated to Pulwama martyrs”.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) running Indian cricket Friday decided against taking any stand on the World Cup clash against Pakistan but said it would individually urge ICC members to “sever ties with any nation that is a terrorist hub”.

There has been a call to boycott the June 16 World Cup face-off against Pakistan at the Old Trafford in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, which killed more than 40 CRPF personnel.

In a meeting to address the spiralling speculation around the match, the CoA deliberated on the matter but did not take any position for now.

“We are in talks with the government. No decision has been taken on the June 16 match,” CoA chief Vinod Rai told reporters after the meeting.

“We are expressing two concerns to the ICC. We will ask for more protection for players during the World Cup and we will tell cricketing nations to severe ties with any nation that is a terrorist hub,” he added.

There were reports that the CoA and the BCCI might approach the ICC seeking Pakistan’s ouster from the mega-event in England that starts on May 30.