Sunil Gavaskar Says India Should Play and Defeat Pakistan in WC 2019

Feb 22, 2019, 10:29 am IST
Ever since the Pulwama attack, there has been a huge cry from India to cancel all cricketing ties with Pakistan. Former Cricketers have come out demanding to snap all cricketing connections with Pakistan, but former player Sunil Gavaskar feels India should play Pakistan and defeat them.

“Pushing for boycotting Pakistan in the World Cup wont work, other countries won’t agree. And if we don’t play them in the WC, we are the losers. Play them and defeat them is the best way..,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying in an exclusive interview with India Today.

Meanwhile, World Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Manchester on June 16 has received over 400,000 applicants for the 25,000 seater Old Trafford stadium.

