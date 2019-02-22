Vivo iQoo to be Launched Soon. Should One Plus be Worried?

Vivo recently unveiled their latest sub-Chinese smartphone brand and had hinted with renders that the smartphone that will launch will be a flagship.

The company on Wednesday teased the impending arrival of the new phone on social media. Vivo iQoo has been teasing the phone for a number of days and has already revealed several key features of the device, including that it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Vivo sub-brand, iQoo will launch its first smartphone on March 1 in Shenzhen, China, the company confirmed in an official Weibo post. The smartphone will get 12GB of RAM welded to 256GB of internal storage. Other features are something called 4D, NFC, Super HDR camera, and the USB Type-C. The smartphone is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging as well. Considering the flagship features, it feels like the smartphone will be specially designed for gamers and it might directly compete against Asus ROG Phone, Nubia Red Magic, and Xiaomi Black Shark in the global market.

The launch teaser doesn’t offer any specific about the phone, and just carries two taglines – born powerful and monster insider. The “monster insider” may be a reference to the presence of Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line flagship mobile processor.