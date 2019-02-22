Latest NewsIndia

Water is India’s New Weapon Against Pakistan, Here is How

Feb 22, 2019, 08:16 am IST
India vowed Thursday to cut back on water flowing through its rivers to arid Pakistan, a threat it has made before but now seems more determined to carry out in the wake of a suicide bomb attack last week for which India has blamed Pakistan.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the Narendra Modi-led central government has decided to stop its share of eastern rivers water flowing to Pakistan in the wake of the deadly Pulwama terror attack.

“Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Sri Narendra Modi ji, Our Govt. has decided to stop our share of water which used to flow to Pakistan. We will divert water from Eastern rivers and supply it to our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab,” Gadkari tweeted.

He further said, “The construction of dam has started at Shahpur- Kandi on Ravi river. Moreover, UJH project will store our share of water for use in J&K and the balance water will flow from 2nd Ravi-BEAS Link to provide water to other basin states.”

