3 Kashmiri girls booked for controversial WhatsApp comments against Army

Feb 23, 2019, 11:27 pm IST
Three Kashmiri girl students of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) have been booked for allegedly forwarding controversial comments, along with their own remarks, against the Indian Army on an instant messaging app following the Pulwama terror strike.

IVRI director R.K. Singh said after the matter came to light, the institute conducted a probe, following which the fellowship and scholarship of two students were blocked while the name of the third, who had enrolled for the master’s degree and was absent since December 2018, was struck off.

Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj said on the complaint of the VHP’s Mahanagar unit vice president Amit Sharma, a case was filed against the three students at the Izzatnagar police station on Friday evening.

