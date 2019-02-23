Ahead of Launch, Huawei’s “Mate X” Foldable Phone Leaks

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is set to unveil its first foldable smartphone at the world’s biggest mobile fair – the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 that will kick off in Barcelona next week.

A photo was tweeted showing working installing a display banner containing Huawei’s device with a foldable display. There are a couple of workers and some scaffolding blocking the poster but we can pretty much make out everything on it.

we can still make out the text that states “world’s fastest foldable 5G phone” and “Huawei Mate X.” The device appears to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a triple camera setup. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Huawei Mate X does not seem to have a cover display.

Huawei and other firms are scheduled to carry out 5G smartphone demos at the fair even though the next generation wireless network will not be widely available for several more years.