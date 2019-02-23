Arun Jaitley Calls Pakistan a “Rogue State”

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has promised to make use of all options, diplomatic or otherwise, to win against Pakistan who plotted the Pulwama attack.

Jaitley described Pakistan as a “rogue” state, and accused them of not acting against perpetrators of the attack.

Referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech, Mr Jaitley said, when a man sitting in Pakistan claiming the responsibility for the attack, what evidence does he need.

He was addressing a Global Business Summit in New Delhi.