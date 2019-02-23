China Says JeM Mention at UNSC Was Only in General Terms

China on Friday downplayed the statement issued by the UN Security Council naming the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in the Kashmir suicide bombing, saying the “mention doesn’t mean a judgment on the incident”.

“On Thursday, the UN Security Council issued a press statement that mentioned a particular organisation but only in general terms. It does not represent a judgment on the attack,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters, while referring to the UNSC statement.

His remarks were seen as an attempt by China, without whose endorsement the UNSC statement could not have been released, aimed at placating its close ally Pakistan and play down the indictment of the JeM.