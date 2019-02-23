Latest NewsIndia

Fire breaks out at parking lot of Aero India 2019 ; around 200 cars gutted : Watch Video

Feb 23, 2019, 04:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

A fire broke out on Saturday morning outside the Aero India 2019 show venue in Bengaluru. The fire started at the parking lot, located well away from the Aero India venue, on the other side of Yelahanka Air Force Station.

Karnataka Fire Services DGP MN Reddi said in a tweet that nearly 100 cars were burnt in the fire. He also informed that the fire was under control and no casualties were reported. However, the latest estimate by the officials said around 150 vehicles were gutted in the fire.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy spoke to the state fire department and confirmed no injuries or loss of life were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. According to officials, the incident likely occurred after dry grass caught fire due to heavy winds.

The afternoon air display continued on time. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of fire.

Tags

Related Articles

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka not Indo-Pak Enemies, Says HD Kumaraswamy

Dec 28, 2018, 06:32 am IST

Tanushree Dutta files a police complaint against Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya

Oct 6, 2018, 10:50 pm IST

U.N partnership with Google to monitor the Environmental Changes

Jul 17, 2018, 04:39 pm IST

Saudi Says they are not Opposed to Banning Masood Azhar

Feb 21, 2019, 08:00 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close