Fire breaks out at parking lot of Aero India 2019 ; around 200 cars gutted : Watch Video

A fire broke out on Saturday morning outside the Aero India 2019 show venue in Bengaluru. The fire started at the parking lot, located well away from the Aero India venue, on the other side of Yelahanka Air Force Station.

Karnataka Fire Services DGP MN Reddi said in a tweet that nearly 100 cars were burnt in the fire. He also informed that the fire was under control and no casualties were reported. However, the latest estimate by the officials said around 150 vehicles were gutted in the fire.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy spoke to the state fire department and confirmed no injuries or loss of life were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. According to officials, the incident likely occurred after dry grass caught fire due to heavy winds.

The afternoon air display continued on time. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of fire.