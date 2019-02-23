Here is What Donald Trump Said About Pulwama Attack

US president Donald Trump described the current situation between India and Pakistan as “very, very bad” after last week’s Pulwama terror attack which left 40 CRPF jawans killed.

“Right now between Pakistan and India, there is a very, very bad situation. A very dangerous situation. We would like to see it (hostilities) stop. A lot of people were just killed. We want to see it just stop. We are very much involved in that (process),” Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, according to news agency PTI.

“India is looking at something very strong. India just lost almost 50 people in the attack. I can understand that too,” Donald Trump said, adding that his administration was talking to authorities in both countries. “We’re talking. A lot of people are. It’s going to be a very, very delicate balance. There is a lot of problems between India and Pakistan because of what just happened,” he said.