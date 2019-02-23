HMD Global launches new version Nokia 6.1 Plus in India : Price and Specs

Nokia 6.1 Plus was first launched in India in August 2018. At the time of its launch, the device was offered with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. A newer variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus with 6GB RAM has now been launched in the country by HMD Global. The variant with 6GB RAM was first launched globally in July 2018 at a price of CNY 1,299 (around Rs. 13,190). The Finnish telecommunication company released the new 6.1 Plus in India to strengthen its foothold in the entry to mid-budget smartphone segment.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus has an aluminium frame and is fitted with front and back glass panels. The device is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection against scratches and impacts. The smartphone sports a 5.8 inch IPS LCD display. The screen has a resolution of 2280 x 1080 px and 19:9 aspect ratio. The volume rockers and the power/lock button are present on the right side of the smartphone.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset which consists of an octa-core 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 CPU paired with the Adreno 509 GPU. The device has Android 8.1 (Oreo) out-of-the-box and will be upgradable to Android 9 (Pie) in the future.

The handset is equipped with a dual camera setup on the rear, which comprises of a 16 MP (f/2.0) primary camera and a secondary 5 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. The Nokia 6.1 plus also has a 16 MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter

The smartphone is powered by a 3,060 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging via the bottom mounted USB Type-C connector. In terms of biometric security, it has a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. The newer version which is launched in India has 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device also supports expandable memory up to 400GB via a microSD card. It will be available in Black and Blue colour options.