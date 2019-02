About 200 Indian-Americans have held a protest in front of Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, and its Consulate in Manhattan. They strongly condemned the Pulwama terror attack and demanded swift action against Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed and its leader Masood Azhar.

The members of the Indian-American community from New York and New Jersey raised slogans against Pakistan and carried placards, waving the Indian tri-colour.