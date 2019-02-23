Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister will share his thoughts on tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in his Mann Ki Baat programme of All India Radio on Sunday. It will be the 53rd episode of the monthly radio programme. It will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan.

The programme will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News. It will also be simultaneously broadcast on AIR’s website www.allindiaradio.gov.in.

AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will be repeated at 8 PM.