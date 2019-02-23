Our fight is for Kashmiris, not against them : PM Narendra Modi

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit Rajasthan so as to take forward BJP’s poll campaign.

PM Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Tonk and Jaipur.

“Our fight is for Kashmir, it is not against Kashmir, not against Kashmiris. We have given the forces a free hand to hit back. Our fight is against terrorism. We won’t keep quiet, we know how to crush terrorism,” said PM Narendra Modi while addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Tonk.

“I had told the sarpanchs in the Kashmir Valley, to please make sure that no schools are burnt in the acts of terrorism in Kashmir and they promised me they would not let any schools be burnt, even if that comes at the cost of sacrificing their lives.

Now, I am proud to say that no school in the Kashmir Valley has been destroyed in the past two years,” said PM Modi.