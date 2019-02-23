Pakistan bows to intense global pressure over Pulwama terror attack

Pakistan government has taken over the administrative control of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) headquarters in Bahawalpur. The JeM claimed the responsibility for Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

The move came after the United Nations Security Council strongly condemned the February 14 terror attack. Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Punjab government has taken over the control of the JeM campus comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah in Bahawalpur and appointed an administrator to manage its affairs.

He also said that the crackdown on Jaish has been taken in line with the decision of the National Security Committee meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.