Pakistan Says they have taken Control of Jaish HQ

The Pakistan government on Friday claimed that it has taken control of the jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) campus in Bahawalpur.

The move came after the United Nations Security Council strongly condemned last week’s terror attack that claimed the lives of at least 40 soldiers and specifically called out Jaish, despite Pakistan as well as China’s efforts to keep it out of the statement. The statement stressed on the need to hold organisers and financiers of such “reprehensible acts” accountable and bring them to justice.

The spokesperson said that 600 students are enrolled at the campus, and it has a faculty of 70 teachers. The Punjab Police have taken over the security of the campus, he added.

“It was decided during the meeting to accelerate action against proscribed organizations. It was further decided that Jamat-ut-Dawa and Falah-e- Insaniat Foundation be notified as proscribed organizations by the Ministry of Interior,” a statement by Government of Pakistan said.