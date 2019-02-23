Periya Twin Murder Case: Vazhappindi Strike of youth Congress became failed

The Vazhappindi protest organized by Youth Congress became a headache to the organization. Though in the first day the protest it aroused widespread interest by both media and social media now the organization has been in a dilemma in dealing with the protest.

Indian youth Congress earlier asked its workers to send ‘Vazhappindi ( the stem of banana) to chief minister by post. But the post offices declined to accept it. Then they approached a private courier agency they also rejected it saying that they will take these kinds of things. later the workers approached railway parcel service they also declined it. At last the workers managed to send it by a private courier agency. Now the organization is not planning to send any more vazappindis to CM.

Earlier the youth congress has demonstrated a protest event in front of the Sahithya Akademy office in Thrissur on the silence of cultural activists and writers on the Periya twin murder case. They placed a vazhapindi saying that the intellectuals of Kerala have a backbone made of vazhappindi. Chief Minister has severely criticised this protest in his FB post and V.T.balram MLA gave a reply to CM. Later Youth Congress claimed that they will send Vazhappindi to Chief Minister.

Read Facebook posts: