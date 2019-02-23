PM Narendra Modi to visit Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Sunday. According to reports, he will take a holy dip at Sangam. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked PM Modi for giving ‘international recognition’ to Kumbh Mela.

“Every devotee of this country expresses his gratitude to the Prime Minister because of whose guidance Kumbh could receive international recognition. He was the one who started Kumbh with ‘Ganga pooja’ of ‘akhadas’ and maybe he can have another programme here,” Adityanath said.

Several BJP leaders have visited Prayagraj during the ongoing Kumbh festival. BJP president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a dip in the holy waters of Sangam during their visit to the Kumbh Mela last week.

They were accompanied by state BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and several other leaders.