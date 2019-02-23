Latest NewsIndia

Pulwama Terror Attack: Youth Cong stage anti-Pakistan protest in Jammu

Feb 23, 2019, 10:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

Dozens of Youth Congress activists Saturday staged anti-Pakistan protest over the Pulwama terror attack, demanding immediate and stern action against the perpetrators of the crime.
The protesters set ablaze an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. They appealed to the people to oppose the nefarious designs of divisive forces bent upon to divide society on communal lines.

Tags

Related Articles

ganesh chathurthi celebrated

Saif Ali Khan’s Family Takes Part in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. See Pics

Sep 19, 2018, 06:46 pm IST

CNN anchor Anthony Bourdain committed suicide

Jun 8, 2018, 06:06 pm IST

DYFI Press Meet: A N Shamseer and M Swaraj Provoked by Questions From Media

Nov 12, 2018, 11:05 pm IST

Kerala Floods : Mizoram Govt announces huge financial assistance for Kerala flood relief

Aug 21, 2018, 07:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close