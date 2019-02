Apurvi Chandela has won the gold medal in the women’s 10-metre air rifle event at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Saturday.

This is India’s first medal of the ISSF World Cup 2019. She set a new world record by registering a score of 252.9 points in the final.

Silver medallist Zhao Ruozhu of China scored 251.8 points. Xu Hong, also from China settled for the bronze medal with 230.4 points.