“Some live in India but speak Pakistan’s language”,says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today denounced “certain people” who live in the country but “talk Pakistan’s language with the intention of removing him from power”, in a scathing attack on the Congress after the Pulwama terror strike.

“It upsets me that certain people living in the country speak the language of Pakistan. These are the people who went to Pakistan and said ‘do anything, but remove Modi from power’; these are the people who could not give an answer to those who led the terror attack in Mumbai,” PM Modi said at a rally at Rajasthan’s Tonk in the run-up to the national elections just weeks away. “We can see the results of the seeds sown by previous governments… we can see what has come out of that.”

The Prime Minister’s comments are seen as a reaction to allegations by the Congress that he had continued shooting for a promotional film at the Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand even after being informed about the suicide attack that had claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP responded by saying that such claims only serve to strengthen Pakistan’s cause.

At the rally, PM Modi also spoke out against Kashmiris being targeted following the terror attack. “Our fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris… Kashmiris have suffered the most due to terrorism, and the rest of the country must support them,” he said.

The Prime Minister even vouched for the “patriotism” of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “I have extensively interacted with sarpanches and grassroot leaders there… Many told me that they are willing to lay down their lives for India,” he said, adding that there was a need to protect schools in the state from terrorists.