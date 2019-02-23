Latest NewsInternational

South Korean kids singing ‘Vaishnav Jan Toh’ to honour Modi : Watch Video

Feb 23, 2019, 08:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received the Seoul Peace Prize from the South Korean government in recognition of his service to international cooperation, global growth and human development. In what was the highlight of the occasion, a group of children in colorful Indian attire, sang Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan ‘Vaishnav Jan Toh’ to honor PM Modi.

The performance by children’s choir of Indian Cultural Centre was part of the state luncheon South Korean President Moon Jae-in hosted for PM Modi after the award ceremony.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar shared the video of the performance on Twitter saying, “Have you seen a more endearing rendition of Vaishnav Jan To bhajan?”

The video has been viewed more than 19,000 times.

Tags

Related Articles

Now fly cheap to Kerala with exciting offers from Emirates

Jan 8, 2018, 04:36 pm IST

Honda set to launch CB300R in India : Price and Features

Feb 7, 2019, 08:59 pm IST

Interview with the world’s first robot citizen! see video

Jan 6, 2018, 12:02 pm IST
Modi

Narendra Modi about the challenges faced during the take over of power from UPA by NDA

Jul 2, 2018, 08:04 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close