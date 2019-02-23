South Korean kids singing ‘Vaishnav Jan Toh’ to honour Modi : Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received the Seoul Peace Prize from the South Korean government in recognition of his service to international cooperation, global growth and human development. In what was the highlight of the occasion, a group of children in colorful Indian attire, sang Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan ‘Vaishnav Jan Toh’ to honor PM Modi.

The performance by children’s choir of Indian Cultural Centre was part of the state luncheon South Korean President Moon Jae-in hosted for PM Modi after the award ceremony.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar shared the video of the performance on Twitter saying, “Have you seen a more endearing rendition of Vaishnav Jan To bhajan?”

The video has been viewed more than 19,000 times.