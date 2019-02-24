Latest NewsIndia

Former union minister quit Congress

Feb 24, 2019, 06:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader V. Kishore Chandra Deo today joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) along with his supporters. Deo formally joined the TDP in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu at an event in Amaravati.

Deo, a five-time Lok Sabha member and one-time Rajya Sabha member, served as Minister for Tribal Welfare and Panchayat Raj in the Manmohan Singh government from 2011 to 2014. Deo had also served as Minister of State for Steel, Mines and Coal in the Charan Singh Government (1979-80).

Tags

Related Articles

Sonam Kapoor looks stunning in Banarsi saree: See Pics

Oct 13, 2018, 03:46 pm IST

Indian oil tanker released from captivity; unsure of ransom

Feb 6, 2018, 01:16 pm IST

Pakistan violates ceasefire again

Feb 23, 2019, 07:27 pm IST

Here’s the list of Malayalam movies that have explored extra-marital relations

Jun 27, 2018, 10:35 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close