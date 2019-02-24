Former union minister quit Congress

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader V. Kishore Chandra Deo today joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) along with his supporters. Deo formally joined the TDP in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu at an event in Amaravati.

Deo, a five-time Lok Sabha member and one-time Rajya Sabha member, served as Minister for Tribal Welfare and Panchayat Raj in the Manmohan Singh government from 2011 to 2014. Deo had also served as Minister of State for Steel, Mines and Coal in the Charan Singh Government (1979-80).