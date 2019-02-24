KeralaLatest News

H1N1 fever reported in Kerala: School students under treatment

Feb 24, 2019, 04:42 pm IST
Five students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, a residential school in Periya, Kasargode district of Kerala, have been affected by the H1N1 virus. The students are being provided treatment inside the school to limit the transmission of the virus.

The district health authorities have also started treatment for 67 other students at the school who are suspected to have H1N1 influenza symptoms.

This is the first reported case of H1NI in the state in the year. The condition of none of the students is serious, district authorities said.

