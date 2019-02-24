Latest NewsIndiaSports

Manpreet Singh awarded with AHF’s Player of the Year

Feb 24, 2019, 06:45 pm IST
The Asian Hockey Federation has honoured Indian Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh with the 2018 Player of the Year award. Women team’s striker Lalremsiami has bagged the Rising Player of The Year prize.

Manpreet led the Indian team to an unbeaten streak at the Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat where the team was declared joint winners with Pakistan. He also contributed to the team’s silver medal win at the FIH Champions Trophy in Breda.

The 18-year-old Lalremsiami put up an impressive performance as a striker at the 2018 World Cup. She was also a part of the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires where the under-18 team won a silver medal.

