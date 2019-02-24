Latest NewsDiseases & RemediesHealth

Onions and garlic could protect against cancer

Members of the onion family-shallots, red onions, garlic, shallots, leeks, yellow onions

A new scientific study has claimed that consumption of vegetables—which include garlic, leeks, and onions—may reduce the risk of developing colorectal cancer. The study, published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Oncology, found that the odds of having colorectal cancer were 79% lower in adults who consumed high amounts of allium vegetable compared with those who consumed low amounts.

Colorectal cancer is the cancer of the colon or rectum, located at the digestive tract’s lower end. It is the second and third leading cause of cancer deaths in women and men, respectively.

In the study, 833 patients of colorectal cancer were matched to 833 healthy controls by age, sex and residence area. Demographic and dietary information was collected via face-to-face interviews using a validated food frequency questionnaire.

