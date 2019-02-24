Latest NewsIndia

Today’s Mann Ki Baat will be special,says PM Narendra Modi

Feb 24, 2019, 11:20 am IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 53rd episode of his monthly radio-broadcast Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

It will be PM Modi’s second broadcast of Mann Ki Baat this year.

In a tweet early Sunday morning, PM Modi said today’s Mann Ki Baat will be a special one.

Today’s episode would be Prime Minister’s first radio address since the ghastly Pulwama terror attack which had shocked the entire nation.

Tags

Related Articles

Fire breaks out in building ,10 people killed

Feb 5, 2019, 07:33 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to visit Nepal today, visit temples & strengthen bonds

May 11, 2018, 07:28 am IST
fuel price

Consumers’ continue to bear the burden; fuel price rises to 14th day

May 27, 2018, 08:35 am IST

Girl accused Indian Minister for gang rape

Apr 9, 2018, 07:43 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close