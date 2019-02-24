Today’s Mann Ki Baat will be special,says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 53rd episode of his monthly radio-broadcast Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

It will be PM Modi’s second broadcast of Mann Ki Baat this year.

In a tweet early Sunday morning, PM Modi said today’s Mann Ki Baat will be a special one.

Today’s episode would be Prime Minister’s first radio address since the ghastly Pulwama terror attack which had shocked the entire nation.