V.T.Balram, K.R. Meera verbal fight: Congress Leader slams Balram

Kozhikode DCC president and senior Congress leader and T. Siddique have come in support of writer K.R. Meera. He in his official Facebook page expressed solidarity with the writer.

He said that it was not Congress culture to attack a writer in such substandard ways. He then quotes Meera’s original post on political murders on his Facebook page and writes, “Should we not consider her when in a situation where 90 per cent of our cultural icons have gone to Kashi, she has responded at least so much? She was not afraid to write against the CPI(M). But at the same time, it is not acceptable that she called VT Balram Po Mone Balarama. I understand she has corrected it. We should not slip away from the topic of our brothers being murdered.”

