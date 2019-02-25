Latest NewsInternational

Donald Trump extends China tariff deadline

Feb 25, 2019, 09:37 pm IST
US President Donald Trump has said he will extend a deadline to escalate tariffs on Chinese imports that were scheduled to go into effect from March 1. The US President said he will be planning a summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago to finalize the trade agreement.

Trump cited substantial progress in talks with China, pointing to important structural issues including intellectual property protection, technology transfer, agriculture, services, currency, and many other issues. He said there had been productive talks.

US and Chinese negotiators met through the weekend as they seek to resolve a trade war that rattled financial markets.

