Forex: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In the forex market, the Indian rupee has raised against the US dollar. The Indian rupee at the forex market also appreciated 12 paise higher at 71.02 against the US dollar amid rise in crude oil prices and positive Asian equities. The domestic unit on Friday gained 10 paise to close at 71.14.
