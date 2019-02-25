Latest NewsIndia

General Elections 2019: Piyush Goyal expresses confident of clean sweep by BJP

Feb 25, 2019, 06:36 pm IST
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal claimed that the BJP – AIADMK alliance will make a clean sweep in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming general election. Goyal has appointed as the in-charge of BJP Tamil Nadu by party national leadership earlier this year.

As a sequel to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana at Gorakhpur, the scheme was launched in Tamil Nadu jointly by the state Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy and Mr Goel in Chennai. In the meeting, he said the scheme getting inaugurated on the birth anniversary of late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa is a fitting tribute to her. He said Tamil Nadu farmers have been largely benefitted from the Center’s crop insurance scheme.

 

