Mammootty-Haneef Adeni’s new film will start in April

Feb 25, 2019, 12:11 am IST
Mammootty would be teaming up with director Vinod Vijayan for a big-budget flick titled, ‘Ameer’. Haneef Adeni of ‘The Great Father’ and ‘Abrahaminte Santhathikal’ fame is scripting the movie. The shooting for the film will start by April.

‘Ameer’ is a gangster story that has Mammootty playing the role of a Dubai based underworld don. The movie comes with the tagline ‘confessions of a don’. Mammootty will be appearing in multiple looks in the movie.

‘Ameer’ is being produced by Sreelekshmi R and Shankar Raj R. Bhupen Tacho and Jeethu Goghi are the co-producers.

