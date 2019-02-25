Oscar Awards: Here is the Latest Update

The 91st Academy Awards is underway at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Director Spike Lee won his first Oscar ever for best-adapted screenplay for his film “BlacKkKlansman.”

Lee, who has been nominated five times, took the moment to remember the past and honor Black History Month. He also paid homage to his grandmother, who he said saved up 50 years of Social Security checks to help put him through school.

The singer Lady Gaga won an Oscar for “Shallow,” the song from “A Star Is Born,” which was Gaga’s first big acting debut.

She was left in tears as she, along with her song writing team and uber producer Mark Ronson, took to the stage to accept the award for best original song.

The film Green Book was awarded for best original screenplay.

“Period. End of sentence.,” a movie that aims to end the stigma of menstruation in other parts of the world, won an Oscar for best documentary short subject.