Tovino’s new film is penned by ‘Joseph’ writer Shahi Kabir

Feb 25, 2019, 10:54 pm IST
Shahi Kabir who penned the brilliant script of the critically acclaimed film ‘Joseph’ is going to do his next film. Tovino Thomas will do the lead role in the film which is titled as ‘Aaravam’. Debutant Jithu Ashraf will be directing the movie, title poster of which was shared online.

‘Aaravam’ has a formidable technical crew. Abhinandan Ramanujam, well known for his excellent work in ‘Amen’, ‘Mosayile Kuthira Meenukal’ and the recently released ‘9’, will be cranking the camera. Jyothish Shankar is the art director and Renganaath Ravee will be handling the sound design. Haseeb Haneef, Aji Medayil and Noushad Alathur are jointly producing the movie under the banners of Achicha Films and Malayalam Movie Makers.

