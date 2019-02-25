KeralaLatest News

V.T.Balram Vs K.R.Meera verbal fight: Deshabhimani editor abuses Balram’s family

Feb 25, 2019, 04:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

CPM mouthpiece Deshabhimani  Daily Editor P.M.Manoj has verbally abused Congress MLA V.T.Balram’s family.

Manoj in his official Facebook page wrote a post in which he made these derogatory words. He was criticising Balram for his Facebook post against writer K.R.Meera. Manoj taking the side of K.R.Meera in an ongoing verbal fight between the writer and MLA.

The online tug of war began when Balram criticised Meera for her soft criticism against CPM in Periya Twin murder case.

Read P.M.Manoj’s FB post:

???? ????????? ?????????? ??? ????? ?????? ??????? ??????????? ??????????????????? ?? ?? ????? ??????????????. …

Gepostet von Manoj PM am Samstag, 23. Februar 2019

