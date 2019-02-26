Latest NewsIndia

IAF Air Strike : Arvind Kejriwal postpones indefinite hunger strike

Feb 26, 2019, 06:16 pm IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said he has postponed his indefinite hunger strike, scheduled from March 1 in ‘view of the prevailing Indo-Pak situation’.

His remarks came after India struck Jaish-e-Mohammed’s(JeM) biggest camp in Pakistan early Tuesday in a major ‘preemptive’ action killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pak-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country. “In view of prevailing Indo Pak situation, I am postponing my upwas for full statehood of Delhi. We all stand as one nation today,” he posted on Twitter.

Earlier, Kejriwal saluted the pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) after it carried out the strikes in Pakistan.

“I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

 

