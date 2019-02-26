IAF shows Lord Hanuman-like bravery,says Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Tuesday praised the Air Force for the strike on a terror camp in Pakistan and equated the operation to the mythical tale of Lord Hanuman returning safely after setting Lanka ablaze, as mentioned in the epic Ramayan.

Mahajan also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the strikes, saying the action sent a strong message to Pakistan that it should not look at India with evil eyes.

“Pawan putra Hanuman returned after torching Lanka.

Our air force displayed bravery like Lord Hanuman. Now the entire country is confident of terrorism being eliminated,” the MP from Indore said.

She said the operation was so swift that Pakistan appeared clueless about what happened.

“Our air warriors returned unscathed after taking action against the terrorists’ hideouts but the neighbouring country is still clueless about what happened,” she said.

In an air strike that lasted less than two minutes, India pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the Pulwama attack, officials said.