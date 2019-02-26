 ICC ban Sanath Jayasuriya for two years

Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya has been banned from involvement in all forms of cricket after admitting breaching two counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, the world cricket governing body announced on Tuesday.

Jayasuriya, who has also been chairman of selectors, was charged by the ICC last October under articles of the ICC’s code – 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 – that deal with the failure to cooperate with an investigation and obstruction of an investigation.

The charges on Jayasuriya reportedly pertain to him hiding a sim card and delaying the submission of a mobile phone that potentially had information relating to the anti-corruption investigation, during his second stint as chairman of selectors which ended in August 2017.

Jayasuriya had then explained that the delay was because the phone had personal material and videos that he didn’t want the anti-corruption officials to see. He had then stressed that he has “always conducted myself with integrity and transparency with matters concerning the sport and I will continue to do so.”

“This conviction under the Code demonstrates the importance of participants in cricket cooperating with investigations,” Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – ACU said. “Compelling participants to cooperate under the Code is a vital weapon in our efforts to rid our sport of corruptors. These rules are essential to maintain the integrity of our sport.”

Jayasuriya’s admission and the resulting punishment is the latest and most high-profile decision as part of a broader investigation into corruption in cricket in Sri Lanka. The ICC had also suspended former pacer Nuwan Zoysa for breaching the anti-corruption code.