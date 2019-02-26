India Confirms it Destroyed Biggest JeM Camp in Pakistan

Indian Air Force (IAF) jets early on Tuesday hit the biggest training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group in Pakistan, eliminating a very large number of terrorists and their trainers.

Pakistan army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor also confirmed that that the Indian Air Force (IAF) violated the Line of Control (LoC).

Terror launch pads across the Line of Control were destroyed by the laser-guided bombs and so were control rooms of the Jaish, reported ANI. The operation lasted around 21 minutes, say sources.

“Credible information was received that JeM was attempting other attacks in the country. A pre-emptive strike became absolutely necessary. India struck the biggest camp of JeM in Balakot,” Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told reporters in a brief statement.

Foreign Secretary Vijay K. Gokhale told the media that the “non-military pre-emptive action was specifically targeted at the terrorist camp” which he said was located on a hill top far away from civilian areas.