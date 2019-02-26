Indian Air Force Destroyed Terrorist Camps in Pakistan

Indian Air Force jets crossed the Line of Control and destroyed a major terrorist camp in Balakote sector, sources said. The airstrike took place at 3.30 am, the sources said.

1,000 kg bombs were dropped on terror camps across the LoC, IAF sources have told news agency ANI. About 12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1,000 Kg bombs on terror camps across Line of Control, completely destroying it.

The strikes come nearly two weeks after the terror attack in Pulwama in which over 40 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) laid down their lives.